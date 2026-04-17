Nico O'Reilly Injury: Fit, set to start
O'Reilly (hamstring) was confirmed fit for Sunday's clash against Arsenal, according to coach Pep Guardiola. "Nico [O'Reilly] is fine."
O'Reilly had been a concern after going off injured in last weekend's win, but his return to team training Tuesday and coach Pep Guardiola's clearance puts any doubts to rest heading into one of the biggest fixtures of City's season. The young left-back is expected to slot straight back into the starting lineup against the Gunners, having been one of the most important contributors to City's form this campaign. His availability is a massive boost for Guardiola as City look to take the initiative in what remains a tightly contested title race.
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