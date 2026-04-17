Nico O'Reilly headshot

Nico O'Reilly Injury: Fit, set to start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 5:01am

O'Reilly (hamstring) was confirmed fit for Sunday's clash against Arsenal, according to coach Pep Guardiola. "Nico [O'Reilly] is fine."

O'Reilly had been a concern after going off injured in last weekend's win, but his return to team training Tuesday and coach Pep Guardiola's clearance puts any doubts to rest heading into one of the biggest fixtures of City's season. The young left-back is expected to slot straight back into the starting lineup against the Gunners, having been one of the most important contributors to City's form this campaign. His availability is a massive boost for Guardiola as City look to take the initiative in what remains a tightly contested title race.

Nico O'Reilly
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico O'Reilly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico O'Reilly See More
FPL GW33 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 33–37
SOC
FPL GW33 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 33–37
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
22 days ago