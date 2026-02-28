Nico O'Reilly Injury: Forced off Saturday
O'Reilly was limping due to an apparent physical issue and was later unable to continue in Saturday's 1-0 win over Leeds United, Sam Lee of The Athletic reports.
O'Reilly has been very active since moving to a midfield role in late January, and his potential absence would leave the Citizens without a versatile option. However, the extent of the issue is unknown, and he'll likely need to be assessed over the next week. Tijjani Reijnders and a more offensive-minded Phil Foden will be the main alternatives to take O'Reilly's place in the lineup if the injury is significant.
