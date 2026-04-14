Nico O'Reilly Injury: Joins training
O'Reilly (hamstring) was back in training Tuesday, according to his club.
O'Reilly would go off injured in Sunday's massive win and is now uncertain for Sunday's contest against Arsenal, but has received a massive boost, as the midfielder was in training. It is yet to be seen if this is enough for the weekend, although this is very positive. He is likely to slide right back into the starting XI if he is fit, one of the most crucial factors of the club's success this campaign.
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