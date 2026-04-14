Nico O'Reilly headshot

Nico O'Reilly Injury: Joins training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

O'Reilly (hamstring) was back in training Tuesday, according to his club.

O'Reilly would go off injured in Sunday's massive win and is now uncertain for Sunday's contest against Arsenal, but has received a massive boost, as the midfielder was in training. It is yet to be seen if this is enough for the weekend, although this is very positive. He is likely to slide right back into the starting XI if he is fit, one of the most crucial factors of the club's success this campaign.

Nico O'Reilly
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico O'Reilly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico O'Reilly See More
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
18 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
19 days ago
FPL GW32 Wildcard Draft: Bakar’s Initial Team and Strategy
SOC
FPL GW32 Wildcard Draft: Bakar’s Initial Team and Strategy
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
20 days ago
FPL GW30 Wildcard Team: Best Players for Gameweek 30
SOC
FPL GW30 Wildcard Team: Best Players for Gameweek 30
Author Image
Jonny Black
33 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
36 days ago