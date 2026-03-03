Nico O'Reilly headshot

Nico O'Reilly Injury: Late fitness decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

O'Reilly (ankle) is a late fitness decision for Wednesday's clash against Nottingham Forest, according to coach Pep Guardiola. "(On Nico O'Reilly) The same. We will decide after training today."

O'Reilly was forced off in the last clash against Leeds United after taking a knock to his ankle, but the midfielder has not been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with Nottingham Forest and will be evaluated following Tuesday's final training session. He has been a steady presence in the Citizens' starting XI this season, logging regular minutes at both left-back and in central midfield, underscoring his tactical versatility. If he is unable to go, coach Pep Guardiola will need to reshuffle the lineup, with Tijjani Reijnders or Phil Foden positioned as the most likely candidates to step into the midfield role.

