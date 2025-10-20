O'Reilly was forced off against Everton on Saturday late into the match but appears to have only suffered a minor injury, as he is still traveling for Tuesday's contest. This is great news for the club, as they will not only have him available, but also appear to be recovering Rayan Ait-Nouri (ankle). That said, the starting role at left-back is up for grabs Tuesday and moving forward, as Ait-Nouri started the season in that role but O'Reilly has seen major sucess this Ait-Nouri hit the sidelines.