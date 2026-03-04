Nico O'Reilly Injury: Remains out
O'Reilly (ankle) is out for Wednesday's match against Nottingham Forest.
O'Reilly is still not an option after it appeared he failed some testing, with the defender out after being a late call. They now have a big Cup match coming this weekend, facing Newcastle, hoping to regain one of their key midfield pieces with O'Reilly being close to playing Wednesday.
