Nico O'Reilly headshot

Nico O'Reilly Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

O'Reilly (ankle) is out for Wednesday's match against Nottingham Forest.

O'Reilly is still not an option after it appeared he failed some testing, with the defender out after being a late call. They now have a big Cup match coming this weekend, facing Newcastle, hoping to regain one of their key midfield pieces with O'Reilly being close to playing Wednesday.

Nico O'Reilly
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico O'Reilly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico O'Reilly See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
FPL Gameweek 27: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 27: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
14 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
19 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
19 days ago