Nico O'Reilly headshot

Nico O'Reilly Injury: Scores, off with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 6:40am

O'Reilly scored one goal on one shot before he was forced off the field in the 64th minute of Sunday's match against Chelsea due to an apparent hamstring injury.

O'Reilly had to come off just after the hour mark, as the defender/midfielder looked to be dealing with a hamstring injury. This will be something to monitor as they head into a massive clash with Arsenal that has title implications, potentially losing one of their biggest contributors this season for the biggest match of the season. There is a chance it could be due to caution with the big match ahead, likely what much of the club is hoping for.

Nico O'Reilly
Manchester City
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