Nico O'Reilly Injury: Scores, off with hamstring injury
O'Reilly scored one goal on one shot before he was forced off the field in the 64th minute of Sunday's match against Chelsea due to an apparent hamstring injury.
O'Reilly had to come off just after the hour mark, as the defender/midfielder looked to be dealing with a hamstring injury. This will be something to monitor as they head into a massive clash with Arsenal that has title implications, potentially losing one of their biggest contributors this season for the biggest match of the season. There is a chance it could be due to caution with the big match ahead, likely what much of the club is hoping for.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico O'Reilly See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks17 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3218 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW32 Wildcard Draft: Bakar’s Initial Team and Strategy19 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW30 Wildcard Team: Best Players for Gameweek 3032 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3035 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico O'Reilly See More