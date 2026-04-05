Nico O'Reilly News: Another successful Cup outing
O'Reilly notched one assist on two chances created in Saturday's 4-0 win over Liverpool.
O'Reilly saw a brace in the Carabao Cup final a few weeks ago and added another goal contribution in Cup play against Liverpool, notching an FA Cup assist. The versatile midfielder continues to see success in his breakout season with City, recording six goals and six assists in his 40 appearances across all competitions this season.
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