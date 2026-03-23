Nico O'Reilly News: Carabao Cup final hero
O'Reilly scored two goals on two shots in Sunday's 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Arsenal.
O'Reilly would lead City to a Carabao Cup title Sunday as he had a great game just a few days following his birthday, scoring a brace in the contest. He would score in the 60th and 64th minutes on the club's only two shots on target in the entire contest, coming despite starting in a left-back role. Whether in the midfield or defense, the homegrown talent has been a major boost to the squad this campaign, playing for the badge with pride as he continues to show immense talent.
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