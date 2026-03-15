Nico O'Reilly News: Four shots, no goal

O'Reilly had four shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

O'Reilly returned to his midfield role after a disaster on Wednesday in UCL play, notching four shots from his spot but not converting a goal. He will likely remain in this role moving forward and will hope for a better day in their next UCL contest, needing a big game from the midfielder to pull off the comeback.