Nico O'Reilly headshot

Nico O'Reilly News: Gets 90 in Cup win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

O'Reilly started and went 90 minutes in Saturday's FA Cup win against Newcastle. He finished with one shot on goal and one tackle won.

O'Reilly missed one game with an ankle knock and was immediately back in the XI, going 90 in the FA Cup. He's rarely been held out this season, starting eight straight league and UCL contests before the ankle injury. He's expected to continue in his midfield role that has produced at least one shot on goal in four straight matches. Meanwhile, Rayan Ait-Nouri has been featuring at left-back where O'Reilly was playing until late January.

Nico O'Reilly
Manchester City
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico O'Reilly See More
