Nico O'Reilly News: Nets brace

Nico O'Reilly News

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

O'Reilly scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

O'Reilly had himself a special night Saturday, as he would score his first league brace after a goal in the 14th and 27th minute, nearly making it a hat trick at one point. This gives him three goals in their past two league games, with the midfielder catching form since his advanced role. He's up to four goals this season, also adding three assists in his 26 appearances.

Nico O'Reilly
Manchester City
