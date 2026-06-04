Nico O'Reilly News: Ready to shine at left-back
O'Reilly has been named in England's World Cup squad after establishing himself as one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League, with his versatility and quality making him a key figure in manager Tuchel's plans at left-back.
O'Reilly ended the season having made 34 Premier League appearances for Manchester City, contributing five goals and three assists in 2,649 minutes in what has been a breakthrough campaign for the youngster, earning praise from coach Pep Guardiola for his physical presence, intelligence and technical quality in midfield and at left-back. The Manchester City academy graduate brings an exceptional combination of athleticism, composure and attacking output that makes him one of the most complete young defensive options in Europe, and manager Tuchel will be counting on him to be a consistent and dynamic presence on England's left flank throughout the competition. O'Reilly heads into the World Cup as one of the most anticipated young talents in the tournament, with Guardiola's assessment that he is so complete ringing in the ears of those who have watched his rise.
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