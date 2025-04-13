Nico O'Reilly News: Scores first Premier League goal

O'Reilly scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 5-2 victory against Crystal Palace.

O'Reilly saw a third straight start at left-back Saturday, putting together a solid outing in his 90 minutes of work. He would score in the 79th minute, with this being his first goal and goal contribution of the season. Not to mention, this was also the defender's first goal contribution in the Premier League, continuing his success since seeing more time.