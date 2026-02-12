Nico O'Reilly News: Scores goal
O'Reilly scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus Fulham.
O'Reilly recorded a goal Wednesday from the midfield, finding the back of the net in the 30th minute. This comes with five shots registered, a match-high for the season. He is now up to two goals and three assists in 25 appearances (20 starts) in league play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico O'Reilly See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 263 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 263 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 259 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 259 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico O'Reilly See More