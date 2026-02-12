Nico O'Reilly headshot

Nico O'Reilly News: Scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

O'Reilly scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus Fulham.

O'Reilly recorded a goal Wednesday from the midfield, finding the back of the net in the 30th minute. This comes with five shots registered, a match-high for the season. He is now up to two goals and three assists in 25 appearances (20 starts) in league play.

Nico O'Reilly
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico O'Reilly See More
