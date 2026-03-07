Nico O'Reilly headshot

Nico O'Reilly News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

O'Reilly (ankle) is in the starting XI for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Newcastle United.

O'Reilly returns to the starting lineup against Newcastle United after dealing with the ankle knock he picked up against Leeds United. The midfielder has been a regular starter this season, featuring both in central midfield and occasionally at left-back, and his return to the XI comes at a good time for Manchester City with the Champions League clash against Real Madrid approaching.

Nico O'Reilly
Manchester City
