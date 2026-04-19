Nico O'Reilly News: Starting Sunday

O'Reilly (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Arsenal.

O'Reilly is back fit as expected Sunday, with the defender missing no time due to his injury scare and starting in the massively important contest. This is huge news for his club, as they gain back one of their heroes of the season thus far, a sparkplug in the attack. He will be tasked with a major role, usually involved weather playing in the defense or midfield.