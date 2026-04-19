Nico O'Reilly News: Starting Sunday
O'Reilly (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Arsenal.
O'Reilly is back fit as expected Sunday, with the defender missing no time due to his injury scare and starting in the massively important contest. This is huge news for his club, as they gain back one of their heroes of the season thus far, a sparkplug in the attack. He will be tasked with a major role, usually involved weather playing in the defense or midfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico O'Reilly See More
-
Game Previews
Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW33)Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW33 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 33–373 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 335 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 335 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico O'Reilly See More