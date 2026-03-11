Nico O'Reilly News: Starts at left-back
O'Reilly generated one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid.
O'Reilly would start in UCL action against Real Madrid but is once again out of the midfield, playing at left-back as he did to begin the season. However, it was not his best match, constantly getting caught out too far up, eventually leading to Mardid's opener. He will likely hope to return his midfield role again in coming games, looking much better from that role.
