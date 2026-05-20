Nico O'Reilly News: Two shots during draw

O'Reilly registered two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.

O'Reilly started at left-back Tuesday, but as the game evolved and they found themselves losing, he would take on more of a midfield role. He would find two shots in the draw and appeared to have a goal secured early in the second half before a poor effort on net. He still has his eyes set on winning a Young Player of the Year award, recording five goals and three assists this season.