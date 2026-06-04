Nico Paz Injury: Final days of recovery

Paz (muscular) is in the final days of his recovery and is trending toward being available for Argentina's friendly against Iceland on June 9, according to Hernan Castillo.

Paz himself posted on his Instagram Story that he is in his final days of recovery, with the coaching staff taking a cautious approach by keeping him out of the first pre-tournament friendly against Honduras to avoid any setback. The midfielder's return is expected for the beginning of next week and will be a welcome boost for coach Scaloni given his importance to Argentina's creative setup, and all signs are pointing toward him being available when the tournament gets underway.