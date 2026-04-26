Nico Paz Injury: Leaves Genoa match at halftime

Paz had two shots (zero on target) and two interceptions before exiting Sunday's 2-0 win over Genoa after 45 minutes due to eyesight problems and dizziness following a collision with an opponent, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Paz almost scored with a pair of classy plays and attempts, but was worse for wear after banging heads with Alessandro Marcandalli, and was subbed off at the interval out of precaution. He'll undergo further tests before Saturday's home game versus Napoli. Maxence Caqueret took his place in this one.