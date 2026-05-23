Nico Paz Injury: Makes squad for last game

Paz (knee) has been called up for Sunday's match versus Cremonese.

Paz will make the trip with the rest of the team and will continue to be evaluated on game day. He's currently expected to be deployed off the bench if necessary, as Como need to win and some favorable results to improve their position, and he's in the running to be called by Argentina for the World Cup. He has taken at least one shot in 18 straight outings, amassing 64 (27 on target) and scoring six goals during that stretch.