Nico Paz Injury: Nearing return

Paz (strain) is in the "final days of recovery" ahead of Argentina's World Cup opener, the midfielder posted to his Instagram Story.

Paz was a concern for the World Cup opener after a strain left him out of some training and the final match of the league season, but he is now seeing improvements. The midfielder took to his Instagram to say he is in his "final days of recovery," likely meaning a return is on the horizon. It is still unlikely he will make their friendly on Saturday or Tuesday as they approach the situation cautiously, although his addition for their opener against Algeria on June 16 seems to be trending in the right direction.