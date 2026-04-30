Nico Paz Injury: Poised to be available versus Napoli

Paz underwent tests in Genoa and Como after a blow to the head, but he's been cleared of any injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Paz was taken to a local hospital Sunday, but he traveled back with the rest of the team, as the early exams came back negative, and the ensuing ones had the same outcome. He should be able to continue starting. He has fired at least one shot in 16 consecutive appearances, notching 61 attempts (27 on target), scoring four goals and posting 14 chances created and 23 crosses (four accurate) over that span. Instead, he halted a six-match streak with multiple tackles in the last round.