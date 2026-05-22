Nico Paz Injury: Questionable for Cremonese match

Paz (knee) "hasn't trained a lot but feels a little better. Until there's a chance, he'll try to recover over the next 24/48 hours," coach Cesc Fabregas announced.

Paz has been cleared of more substantial problems, but his availability for the season finale on Sunday will go down to the wire because of a lingering bruise. The gaffer alluded that he could be selected even if he's not 100 percent. Maxence Caqueret and Jesus Rodriguez soaked up his minutes last week.