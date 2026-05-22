Nico Paz Injury: Questionable for Cremonese match
Paz (knee) "hasn't trained a lot but feels a little better. Until there's a chance, he'll try to recover over the next 24/48 hours," coach Cesc Fabregas announced.
Paz has been cleared of more substantial problems, but his availability for the season finale on Sunday will go down to the wire because of a lingering bruise. The gaffer alluded that he could be selected even if he's not 100 percent. Maxence Caqueret and Jesus Rodriguez soaked up his minutes last week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now