Nico Paz Injury: Still recovering from strain

Paz is dealing with a muscle strain, which has brought concern to the midfielder ahead of the 2026 World Cup, according to Lucas Gatti of El Desmarque.

Paz is now a storyline to watch for Argentina heading into the 20236 World Cup, as the midfielder suffered a muscle strain that he is yet to recover from. This is bringing concern with the tournament, just a week from starting, as he may have to be dropped from the squad if the injury persists. They will watch his status closely in the next week as he tries to make his World Cup debut, with Paulo Dybala, Claudio Echeverri or Matias Soule as possible replacements if he does miss out on the squad.