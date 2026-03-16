Nico Paz News: Active showing versus Roma

Paz registered four shots (one on goal), one interception and one cross (zero accurate) and won two of two tackles in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Roma.

Paz led his team in attempts, but Mile Svilar batted away his best effort from close range, and he couldn't slot it home from a good position near the end of the first half. He has logged at least one shot in his last 11 appearances, totaling 43 attempts (18 on target), scoring three goals and notching seven chances created and 12 crosses (one accurate) over that span.