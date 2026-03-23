Nico Paz News: Box-to-box performance

Nico Paz scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 5-0 win versus Pisa.

Nico Paz scored Como's fourth goal Sunday as they earned an emphatic 5-0 win versus Pisa. In addition to his goal, the attacking midfielder contributed five tackles (four won) and one interception to the clean sheet effort across his 90 minute shift. Over his last five appearances (four starts), Paz has scored twice and created three chances from 11 shots (five on goal) and five crosses (one accurate).