Nico Paz News: Commands midfield in draw

Nico Paz recorded two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 0-0 draw against Udinese.

Nico Paz led Como with five tackles (three won) Monday from his perch in central midfield as they earned a share of the points in a goalless draw versus Udinese. The midfielder also contributed two interceptions, one clearance and one block to the clean sheet effort across his 90 minutes of play. Over his last five appearances (four starts), Nico Paz has created four chances from 12 shots (five on goal), scored once, and contributed to two clean sheets.