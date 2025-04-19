Fantasy Soccer
Nico Paz headshot

Nico Paz News: Dishes out assist versus Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Paz won four of five tackles and assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and key pass in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Lecce.

Paz worked harder than usual in the midfield, setting a new season high in tackles, and contributed to breaking the deadlock with a great run through the middle and a timely through ball for Assane Diao, registering his sixth assist of the year. He played little last week due to calf soreness. He has notched two helpers in his last five showings, totaling 12 shots (six on target), five chances created and one cross (zero accurate).

Nico Paz
Como
