Nico Paz News: Eligibile to face Lecce

Paz served a one-game suspension in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Lecce.

Paz will be back versus Lecce on Saturday and replace either Maxence Caqueret or Martin Baturina (ankle) in the starting lineup. He has fired at least one shot in eight straight appearances, amassing 36 attempts (16 on target) and adding three goals, six key passes and 10 crosses (one accurate) over that span. Additionally, he has registered multiple tackles in the last three matches, piling up eight and winning five of them.