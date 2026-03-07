Nico Paz News: Fires two shots versus Cagliari

Paz won two of two tackles and had two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Cagliari.

Paz played in a more defensive role after Maximo Perrone (thigh) subbed off and didn't produce a lot offensively. He hit a defender in the face on his best effort from a good position. He has tallied at least one shot in 10 consecutive outings, racking up 39 attempts (17 on target), scoring three goals and posting seven key passes, 11 corners (one accurate) and 22 tackles (13 won) over that span.