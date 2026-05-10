Nico Paz News: Held in check in Verona match

Paz recorded one shot (zero on goal), one clearance and two crosses (zero accurate) and won two of two tackles in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Verona.

Paz had a down game relative to his standards, especially offensively, but had a pretty well-rounded output overall. He has registered at least one shot in 18 appearances in a row (17 starts), piling up 54 and scoring six times over that span. He has tallied seven chances created, 13 crosses (three accurate) and three corners in the last five rounds.