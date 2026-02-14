Nico Paz News: Lacks aim in Fiorentina clash

Paz won three of four tackles and had seven shots (one on goal), one interception and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Fiorentina.

Paz led his team in attempts as he often does, but he mostly misfired from distance and never seriously challenged David de Gea. He has hit the net just once, bagging a brace, in the last eight fixtures. He has logged multiple shots in six matches in a row, piling up 35 (15 on target) and adding six key passes and nine crosses (one accurate) over that span. He has registered at least two tackles in five of the last six meetings, totaling 18 (10 won).