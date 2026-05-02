Nico Paz News: Lively display against Napoli

Paz (head) registered two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created and won four of five tackles in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Napoli.

Paz resumed performing at his usual levels after being forced off early last week, matching his season high in tackles and picking up stats across the board on offense, even though Como didn't break through. He has fired at least one shot in 17 displays on the trot, piling up 63 attempts (27 on target), bagging six goals and adding 17 key passes, 25 crosses and 46 tackles (30 won) over that span.