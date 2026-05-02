Nico Paz News: Makes starting XI

Paz (head) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Napoli.

Paz retained his starting role after the health scare that had seen him taken to a local hospital on Sunday, with the early and subsequent examinations all coming back negative and clearing him to continue as a regular starter without any disruption to his involvement. The midfielder has fired at least one shot in 16 consecutive appearances, notching 61 attempts, four goals and 14 chances created over that span, making his continued availability a significant boost for a side that relies heavily on his attacking output. His ability to come through the medical checks unscathed is a major relief for the coaching staff heading into the weekend.