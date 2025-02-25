Nico Paz News: Puts pressure on opponents

Nico Paz assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Napoli. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 24th minute.

Paz had a standout performance in Como's 2-1 upset over Napoli on Sunday. In 89 minutes played, he registered one assist, completed the most dribbles out of any player in the match, created one chance, and made six passes into the final third. The assist marked Paz's tenth goal contribution in 20 Serie A starts this year, and his third in five matches. He will look to keep the good times rolling this Sunday against Roma.