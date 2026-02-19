Nico Paz News: Scores in Milan clash

Paz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner and picked up his fifth yellow card in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus AC Milan.

Paz was less active than usual but hit the net thanks to a blunder by Mike Maignan, who gift-wrapped him the ball on a misplaced pass, and he made no mistake from the edge of the box, ending a three-game scoring slump. On the other hand, he'll miss Saturday's clash with Juventus due to yellow-card accumulation. Jesus Rodriguez, Tasos Douvikas or Maxence Caqueret will take his place depending on the formation.