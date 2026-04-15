Nico Paz News: Scores once in loss

Nico Paz scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-3 defeat to Inter Milan.

Paz led his side with six shots and found the net to take his league tally to 11 this season, nearly doubling his return with Como last year while also adding a second straight goal at home games . He also contributed defensively with two tackles and an interception, bringing his total to 16 tackles (13 won) and six interceptions across his last five matches, with at least two tackles and one interception in each game.