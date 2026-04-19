Nico Paz News: Scores one goal

Paz scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Friday's 2-1 loss to Sassuolo.

Paz was his team's most dangerous player in Friday's 2-1 defeat at Sassuolo, pulling one back in first half stoppage time with a looping header from Ivan Smolcic's cross before seeing another effort blocked in the second half. The Argentine midfielder led all players with five shots and added two chances created across 90 minutes, continuing to serve as the focal point in attack despite the defeat. Paz continues his impressive season, now totaling 12 goals and six assists in 32 Serie A appearances.