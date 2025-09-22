Paz set up both Como goals in Sunday's clash against Fiorentina, delivering the 65th minute equalizer from a free kick that Marc-Oliver Kempf headed in and the stoppage time winner by Jayden Addai after a quick break. He also forced David de Gea into a second half save with a driven effort from distance. The playmaker was central in Como's display on both sides of the ball, contributing brilliantly with four shots, six chances created, 10 crosses, six corners, and an impressive eight tackles. Paz has now scored two goals and provided three assists in four Serie A games this season, starting the campaign in fine fashion.