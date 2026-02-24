Nico Schlotterbeck headshot

Nico Schlotterbeck Injury: Available against Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 12:07pm

Schlotterbeck (muscular) was back in team training Tuesday and will be with the team for Wednesday's second leg against Atalanta in the Champions League, with manager Niko Kovac saying "If they train with the team, they can also be used. Of course, it helps if the two captains are on board".

Schlotterbeck is trending toward a return from the muscular injury that kept him out of the last three games after getting back on the training pitch with the squad Tuesday, putting him firmly in the mix for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Atalanta. The center-back is likely to slide straight back into the starting XI as part of the Black and Yellow's back three, but it remains to be seen if he's ready to record the full 90 minutes.

Nico Schlotterbeck
Borussia Dortmund
