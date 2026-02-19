Nico Schlotterbeck Injury: Back on pitch, remains out

Schlotterbeck (muscular) was back on the training pitch Thursday but will still be sidelined for Saturday's clash against Leipzig, coach Niko Kovac said in the press conference, according to Katharina Kupper from Ruhr 24. "He was back on the pitch today. He feels good, but we have to be careful. He'd like to play, but we have to use common sense."

Schlotterbeck sat out the last two matches with a muscular issue and is trending toward a comeback after returning to training Thursday, but he's set to be held out again for Saturday's showdown against Leipzig. The center-back is pushing to get back on the field, yet the medical staff are taking the cautious route to avoid any setback. In the meantime, Ramy Bensebaini is expected to maintain his expanded role in the back three until Schlotterbeck is fully cleared to return.