Nico Schlotterbeck headshot

Nico Schlotterbeck Injury: Back on pitch, remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Schlotterbeck (muscular) was back on the training pitch Thursday but will still be sidelined for Saturday's clash against Leipzig, coach Niko Kovac said in the press conference, according to Katharina Kupper from Ruhr 24. "He was back on the pitch today. He feels good, but we have to be careful. He'd like to play, but we have to use common sense."

Schlotterbeck sat out the last two matches with a muscular issue and is trending toward a comeback after returning to training Thursday, but he's set to be held out again for Saturday's showdown against Leipzig. The center-back is pushing to get back on the field, yet the medical staff are taking the cautious route to avoid any setback. In the meantime, Ramy Bensebaini is expected to maintain his expanded role in the back three until Schlotterbeck is fully cleared to return.

Nico Schlotterbeck
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Schlotterbeck See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Schlotterbeck See More
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Sept. 16
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Sept. 16
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
157 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 9
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
317 days ago
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 31, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 7, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 1, 2024