Nico Schlotterbeck headshot

Nico Schlotterbeck Injury: Late call against Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Schlotterbeck (muscular) was back in team training Tuesday and will be a late call for Wednesday's second leg against Atalanta in the Champions League, the club announced.

Schlotterbeck is trending toward a return from the muscular injury that kept him out of the last three games after getting back on the training pitch with the squad Tuesday, putting him firmly in the mix for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Atalanta. The center-back will undergo late fitness checks to determine if he's ready to suit up, with a final decision expected in the coming hours. If he gets the green light, he's likely to slide straight back into the starting XI as part of the Black and Yellow's back three.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Schlotterbeck
