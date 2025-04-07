Fantasy Soccer
Nico Schlotterbeck headshot

Nico Schlotterbeck Injury: Suffers meniscus tear, season over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Schlotterbeck has suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and is out for the remainder of the season, according to his club.

Schlotterbeck is seeing an unfortunate end to his campaign, with the defender now set for an operation and out for the season due to a torn meniscus. This is a tough blow for the club and defender, as he has started in all 35 of his appearances. The good news is he should see enough time to regain fitness by the start of next season. Waldemar Anton and Emre Can will likely continue starting in the middle of the defense with Schlotterbeck out.

Nico Schlotterbeck
Borussia Dortmund
