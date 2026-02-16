Nico Schlotterbeck headshot

Nico Schlotterbeck Injury: Suffers muscular issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Schlotterbeck (muscular) is ruled out for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Atalanta, the club announced.

Schlotterbeck is dealing with muscular issues and will miss Tuesday's Champions League clash against Atalanta after failing to take part in the final training session. It is a significant blow for the Black and Yellow with Niklas Sule (thigh) and Filippo Mane (undisclosed) already sidelined while captain Emre Can (groin) remains a true game-time decision. If Can is unable to go, Luca Reggiani would be in line for an expanded role against the Italians as Dortmund scramble to piece together a makeshift backline.

Nico Schlotterbeck
Borussia Dortmund
