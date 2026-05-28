Nico Schlotterbeck News: Likely starter for Germany
Schlotterbeck is likely to be a starting center-back for the German national team.
Schlotterbeck is coming into the 2026 World Cup as a likely clear starter, set to start in the middle of the defense next to Jonathan Tah. He has previously featured at the World Cup in 2022, getting one start and a bench appearance, although he will see a much more elevated role this World Cup. Coming in on a decently strong defense will help the player in huge ways, as through the group stage, they are unlikely to concede many goals. He ended the club campaign with 11 clean sheets in his 28 league starts, holding a decent presence in the defense.
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