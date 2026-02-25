Nico Schlotterbeck News: Listed to bench
Schlotterbeck (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Atalanta.
Schlotterbeck was likely to be an option Wednesday and has made his return to a bench spot, not yet ready for starting time. That said, he will likely work off the bench at some point to test his legs. Once he does see the field, a regular starting spot should be waiting, only his second time all season not starting when an option.
