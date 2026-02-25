Nico Schlotterbeck headshot

Nico Schlotterbeck News: Listed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Schlotterbeck (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Atalanta.

Schlotterbeck was likely to be an option Wednesday and has made his return to a bench spot, not yet ready for starting time. That said, he will likely work off the bench at some point to test his legs. Once he does see the field, a regular starting spot should be waiting, only his second time all season not starting when an option.

Nico Schlotterbeck
Borussia Dortmund
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Schlotterbeck
