Nico Schlotterbeck News: Picks one match suspension
Schlotterbeck will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards.
Schlotterbeck accumulated five yellow cards in the Bundesliga and will be suspended for the game against Freiburg on Saturday. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been a regular starter this season, with Waldemar Anton likely seeing a larger role in the central defense for that game.
