Nico Schlotterbeck headshot

Nico Schlotterbeck News: Scores rare goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Schlotterbeck scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Friday's 3-2 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Schlotterbeck found the back of the net during Friday's win, a rare goal for the center-back, who doesn't often get involved in the attack. He's been a big part of the backline now that he's back healthy, but his value will likely come defensively, as he isn't set for any sort of improved offensive role.

Nico Schlotterbeck
Borussia Dortmund
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