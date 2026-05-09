Nico Schlotterbeck News: Scores rare goal

Schlotterbeck scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Friday's 3-2 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Schlotterbeck found the back of the net during Friday's win, a rare goal for the center-back, who doesn't often get involved in the attack. He's been a big part of the backline now that he's back healthy, but his value will likely come defensively, as he isn't set for any sort of improved offensive role.